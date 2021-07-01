Le Mars to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks

LE MARS -- Independence Day in Le Mars would not be complete without fireworks.
More than 30 years ago, the city began hosting a 4th of July pyrotechnics sky show to celebrate America's independence.
Since then, it has become a great tradition for Le Mars and its surrounding communities. Dave Schipper, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue chief said area residents continue to enjoy coming out to see the fireworks.
"I think people still enjoy it," Schipper said. "It's something I think people have just gotten used to and come to expect that we're going to do a show like this.
"It's hundreds of people that come from not just from ours, but three or four county areas sometimes to watch the show because a lot of communities don't have one."
This year's show will begin around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Plymouth County fairgrounds, and will last around 20 minutes.
Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fireworks show was one thing for the local community to still look forward to, Schipper said. With the grandstands off limits and requirements of social distancing, the show still went on.
Schipper said that this year's edition should be more of a return to normal.
"We're probably going to keep the grandstands taped off," he said. "But as far as people out in the fairgrounds area, they'll be able to sit with their friends or whatever they feel comfortable with now that most of the restrictions have been lifted."
Schipper said that running a fireworks show can be a difficult task. There are many different things to keep in mind, such as making sure the fireworks are enough distance away from the highway and the crowd depending on the size of the firework shells.
"There's classifications of different size shells," Schipper said. "So for every one in shell, you have to have 70 feet of safe clearance."
Another issue the fire department considers is the weather. Schipper said that wind speed can cause problems and affect where the shells go, forcing them to set up accordingly.
"We do not shoot the fireworks ourselves as the fire department," he said. "We're more there just to do a standby and, and to help if there's any type of issues."
If rain is an issue Sunday, the fireworks will be delayed until Monday.
All of the shows fireworks are provided by J & M Displays and they contact professional pyrotechnicians to discharge them. Schipper has no problem allowing professionals do that job, as it limits accidents and provides a safer experience.
"A lot of people feel safer allowing professionals to do it and not trying to do fireworks themselves, even though they become more legal now than they've ever been," he said.