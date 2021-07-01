Le Mars to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks

LE MARS -- Independence Day in Le Mars would not be complete without fireworks.

More than 30 years ago, the city began hosting a 4th of July pyrotechnics sky show to celebrate America's independence.

Since then, it has become a great tradition for Le Mars and its surrounding communities. Dave Schipper, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue chief said area residents continue to enjoy coming out to see the fireworks.

"I think people still enjoy it," Schipper said. "It's something I think people have just gotten used to and come to expect that we're going to do a show like this.

"It's hundreds of people that come from not just from ours, but three or four county areas sometimes to watch the show because a lot of communities don't have one."

This year's show will begin around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Plymouth County fairgrounds, and will last around 20 minutes.

Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fireworks show was one thing for the local community to still look forward to, Schipper said. With the grandstands off limits and requirements of social distancing, the show still went on.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schipper said that this year's edition should be more of a return to normal.