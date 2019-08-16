Ben Sitzmann, left, and Matt Lancaster pour a bin of specialty malts into the brew kettle while making a brown ale Tuesday, at Wise I Brewing Company in Le Mars, Iowa. The two, both co-owners and brewers, expect to open in early September.
A Wise I Brewing Company Crowler sits in the taproom of the Le Mars, Iowa, brewery. The brewery is expected to open in early September and will feature 16 taps and sell beer to go in Crowler cans and growler bottles.
LE MARS, Iowa -- Wise I Brewing Company brewer Matt Lancaster -- like so many professional brewers before him -- got his beer-making start with a Mr. Beer kit.
That first effort? Not so good.
"The plastic barrel leaked and I threw it into the garbage," he said.
Despite that fail, beers brewed years later proved successful and led to asking former high school classmate Ben Sitzmann to brew with him. "I knew he liked beer and we bonded over that," Lancaster said.
That bonding evolved into a partnership with Sitzmann to build Wise I Brewing Company at 15 Second St. N.E. in downtown Le Mars. The two co-owners and co-brewers are opening Wise I during a time when Iowa will have 100 operating breweries, a milestone number.
Set to open during the second week of September -- Friday, Sept. 13 is a distinct possibility -- the brewery comes at a time the two say is right for local beer.
"I think we are coming into it at almost the perfect time," Lancaster said. "I'm honestly a little surprised someone hasn't opened (a brewery here) before this. It's not far-fetched for a town of 10,000 people to easily support a brewery like this."
Wise I will brew five flagship beers; two India pale ales (one lighter bodied and citrusy, and the other a hoppy, West Coast-style version), a Vienna-style lager, a French-style Saison and a brown ale.
The first batches of their West Coast IPA, brown ale, lager and Saison have already been brewed on their five-barrel brewhouse and are currently fermenting. "Now, we wait," said Sitzmann.
"We want to make our beers approachable," he added. "We're very much local people and we want to please the local people first."
"But then we get to experiment," Lancaster said. "The flagships are the gateway beers, but we have 16 taps. We'll bring on the sours and the stouts and the coffee porters. We're going to do the wild stuff, too."
The two Le Mars natives have brewed a Triple Berry Pie sour ale in collaboration with Fernson Brewing Company in Sioux Falls that will be on tap when they open.
Wise I also will serve two ciders from Sacrilegious Ciderworks in Glenwood, Iowa, and will make its own root beer and flavored sodas.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
The two said they named the brewery as a kind-of homage to national temperance leader Ida B. Wise, a woman raised in southwest Iowa who authored prohibition bills that were the foundation for the Volstead Act which started national prohibition.
"It was really cool having someone from Iowa who was so involved in, obviously, the opposite side of alcohol," Sitzmann said. "We thought it was a cool reference."
Lancaster liked the imagery the name evoked, leading to the brewery's logo. "I hear Wise I and I think of wise men," he said. "I wanted hand-drawn tarot-style imagery of a wise man with a lantern."
"No. 1 important is make good beer," Lancaster emphasized. "But creative labeling, creative atmosphere, that all is important and we've got nothing but amazing feedback about our logo." The logo was created by Philadelphia artist Sam Heimer.
Family-friendly, the taproom will be able to hold up to 120 guests and plans to be open Tuesday through Saturday. Wise I will not serve food, but will allow carry-in food and plans to have food trucks at the brewery.
Wise I Brewing will be Le Mars' first known brewery since Germania Brewing Company closed in 1888. When it opens in mid-September, it will become one of about 100 craft breweries operating in Iowa or, it may actually be the 100th.
Owner Erik Martin sprays down the inside of a tank after cleaning it June 12 at Marto Brewing Company in the Promenade Complex in downtown Sioux City. Several varieties of beer are being prepared in the brewery, though they won't be ready for the taproom's opening Thursday.
Brewer Rod Wellman makes notes on the progress of a Scotch ale fermenting Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Marto Brewing Company in the Promenade Complex in downtown Sioux City. Four different beers are currently fermenting at the soon to open brewery.
Owner and founder Erik Martin samples a glass of Scotch ale drawn from a fermentor as brewer Rod Wellman looks on June 12 at Marto Brewing Company in the Promenade Complex in downtown Sioux City. The taproom, brewery and restaurant will open to the public Thursday afternoon.
Owner Erik Martin swirls a sample of a pale ale drawn from a fermentor prior to taking a specific gravity reading of it June 12 at Marto Brewing Company in the Promenade Complex in downtown Sioux City. The taproom, restaurant and brewery will open to the public Thursday afternoon.
Owner Erik Martin stands at his 10-barrel brewhouse June 12 at Marto Brewing Company in the Promenade Complex in downtown Sioux City. The brewery, taproom and restaurant is set to open Thursday, though Marto's own beers won't be ready to serve until July.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy