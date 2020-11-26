Leaders in Dakota County urge residents to wear masks

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Officials in Dakota County urged residents to wear masks in public and not let up in taking other precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter to county residents issued Wednesday, county, city, school and health leaders said: "We recognize that there are varying outlooks and perspectives about the COVID-19 virus. Still, we must do our part to protect each other as a community."
Through Wednesday, Dakota County had reported 3,142 positive cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness. In the letter, officials cited a 9% average positivity rate throughout the summer, above the 5% level that is considered to be wide-spread community transmission. That rate has risen to 25% and above on some days in past weeks.
The rise in cases has overloaded hospitals and health care resources, the letter said while encouraging county residents to avoid crowded spaces, close contact and confined spaces as well as wash hands frequently, maintain 6 feet of social distance, sanitize high-touch areas in homes and businesses and wear a mask when unable to keep a safe distance.
"While we are all eager to return to pre-pandemic life, it is important to continue practicing caution to avoid further spread of the virus in Dakota County. We must decrease the positivity rate to keep our health care workers healthy, hospital beds and resources available, our kids in school and local businesses open. The time to act is now. We will get through this, but it will take all of us working together to achieve that goal," the letter said.
Support Local Journalism
The letter was signed by city and school leaders in South Sioux City, Dakota City, Homer and Emerson and other county and health officials.
The letter was issued on the same day hospitals in Spencer and Storm Lake in Iowa issued new visitor restrictions in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
A post on its Facebook page on Wednesday said that Spencer Hospital has had a surge in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The number reached 22 on Tuesday, triple the number from a week earlier. As a result, the hospital will no longer permit visitors for adult patients on the inpatient units of medical/surgical, intensive care and behavioral health. No visitors are permitted in the emergency room and pediatric patients are permitted two parents to visit.
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake said on its Facebook page that no visitors are allowed until further notice.
The Siouxland District Health Department on Thursday reported 92 patients in Sioux City's two hospitals have COVID-19. Of those patients, 72 are hospitalized because of the virus.
Siouxland District Health reported an additional 86 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after the county surpassed 10,000 total positive cases since March.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.