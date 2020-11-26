Leaders in Dakota County urge residents to wear masks

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Officials in Dakota County urged residents to wear masks in public and not let up in taking other precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to county residents issued Wednesday, county, city, school and health leaders said: "We recognize that there are varying outlooks and perspectives about the COVID-19 virus. Still, we must do our part to protect each other as a community."

Through Wednesday, Dakota County had reported 3,142 positive cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness. In the letter, officials cited a 9% average positivity rate throughout the summer, above the 5% level that is considered to be wide-spread community transmission. That rate has risen to 25% and above on some days in past weeks.

The rise in cases has overloaded hospitals and health care resources, the letter said while encouraging county residents to avoid crowded spaces, close contact and confined spaces as well as wash hands frequently, maintain 6 feet of social distance, sanitize high-touch areas in homes and businesses and wear a mask when unable to keep a safe distance.