SIOUX CITY — A group of Iowa community and business leaders Friday experienced what a month in poverty is like for some families.

A poverty simulation had the participants of Leadership Iowa attempt to work, pay bills, feed children and more as a way to get a glimpse into the lives of those who struggle financially.

Leadership Iowa is hosted by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation (ABI) and travels to eight places in Iowa from October through June. This week the program stopped in Sioux City to talk about workforce and economic development.

Friday morning Community Action Agency of Siouxland had the 40 individuals in Leadership Iowa don new identities. Their new backgrounds came with a variety of different levels of income, jobs, housing situations, debt and more.

Many of the individuals participating were in families, with some people taking the identity of children, parents, grandparents, etc.

The goal of the simulation was to experience the life of someone in poverty for one month. Each week was 15 minutes where people could work, send their kids to school, pay bills, cash checks, apply for financial or food assistance, see a doctor and more.

Volunteers operated the stores and offices. There was a bank, social services office, school, employer, jail, utilities and housing offices, church, grocery store, pawn shop, day care, homeless shelter and other benefits offices.

The volunteers treated it like a real office, sometimes taking their time to cash a check or look at an application. Participants could be seen running from one station to another, attempting to do everything needed to make it another week.

Some participants committed crimes to pay bills and ended up being sent to jail. One participant attempted to rob the bank.

ABI Director of Programs Jessi McQuerrey said they chose to incorporate the poverty simulation as a way to show different perspectives. She said it was fitting for the workforce part of the program.

"We were diving into demographics and what those barriers might be and what those needs might be," she said. "Just allowing them to put themselves in a different pair of shoes for the morning was very unique."

Leadership Iowa Co-Chair Matt Doty played a 40-year-old divorced father. He had a 9-year-old child and a 20-year-old daughter who had a 1-year-old child.

While he was more fortunate than some of the other participants, already having a job and car, he still struggled to do what needed to be done. He said he quickly found he did not have enough time to do all of the errands he needed to do.

His 20-year-old daughter started as a part-time college student but dropped out to help run errands and pay bills.

One of the biggest takeaways from the program was the challenges of poverty and the time constraints, Doty said.

"I needed to be at three places at the same time, I needed to maintain my job but I also needed to cash my check. I also needed to apply for some benefits. I also needed to get food for my family," he said.

After the simulation, participants broke into three groups to talk about their experiences and takeaways. Many felt they were only barely able to keep up with bills and expenses, with no ability to plan ahead. They were living paycheck to paycheck. If they fell behind, many felt there was no way to catch back up.

Sally Hartley has run at least 50 poverty simulations. The Community Action Poverty Simulation was created by the Missouri Community Action Network. She said the point of it is to provide an opportunity for participants to see what low-income families deal with regularly.

She said many people assume they will never live in poverty but something may change and cause them to end up in financial need.

Simulating poverty for a group of community and business leaders is important because when they leave, they are taking a new perspective into what they do, Hartley said. Whether it’s donating money or time, changing policies or bringing a new perspective to business conversations, they can apply the experience.