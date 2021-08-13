Leadership Siouxland announces new board members

SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Siouxland has announced new officers and board members.

Dr. Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University president, has been elected president. Vice president/president-elect is Anna Bertrand, Sioux City Community Schools; Treasurer is Andrew Nilges, North Sioux City Economic Development; Secretary is Bea Houston, Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Incumbent members include Steve Cross, Great West Casualty; Julie Goodwin, past board president and community volunteer. Newly elected board members are Sufana Huq, Tyson Foods; Deanna Faris, 185th Air Refueling Wing; Paula Parmelee, Foot and Ankle Associates; William Bass, Ho Chunk, Inc.; Curtis Boschult, MBW Construction and Engineering; and Heidi Reinking, Sioux City Chamber of Commerce.

Leadership Siouxland was formed more than 37 years ago by a group of Sioux City professionals who recognized the need for a structured program to train and educate community members to become leaders who can make positive differences in our communities. Over 1,100 Siouxlanders have graduated from this program.

Applications are accepted through Aug. 31. Contact the executive director at info@leadershipsiouxland.org for more information or call 712-898-8594.

