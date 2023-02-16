SIOUX CITY — Next Saturday, Feb. 25, the League of Women Voters of Sioux City will hold its first legislative town hall of the calendar year.

The local League of Women Voters chapter is holding the event, at the Sioux City Public Museum, in conjunction with the NAACP Sioux City branch. It is slated to begin at 10 a.m. and will give members of the public an opportunity to ask questions of their local elected officials.

Legislators will be sharing their priorities for the 2023 session at the state capitol in Des Moines, according to a press release from the League of Women Voters.

Anyone who can't attend in person will be able to watch the event via a livestream on the League of Women Voters Facebook page "League of Women Voters of Sioux City".

The League of Women Voters was slated to have an event in January but it was canceled due to a winter storm.

On Saturday, March 25, the League of Women Voters is set to hold a town hall sponsored by Inclusive Sioux City and Siouxland Cares.