League of Women Voters of Sioux City hosts anniversary celebration

SIOUX CITY -- The League of Women Voters of Sioux City on Sunday afternoon held a program at the Betty Strong Encounter Center celebrating the 100th anniversary celebration for the national organization and the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Founded in Chicago by suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt on Feb. 14, 1920 -- six months before women were granted the right to vote -- the League of Women Voters is today a national nonpartisan group represented in more than 700 communities in all 50 states.
Sioux City's chapter is believed to have begun sometime in the 1920s; currently it has some 62 members.
At Sunday's program, Carolyn Goodwin portrayed Carrie Chapman Catt, her turn-of-the-century suffragist costume complete with a "Votes for Women" sash. She made several jokes about her purported age (Catt was born in 1859), while also discussing the decades of work it took to get the 19th Amendment passed -- and, breaking character, discussed Catt's alleged bigotry against African-Americans.
"Women were not of one mind on suffrage," Goodwin said, in the character of Catt.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott read a proclamation recognizing the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters during the program.
Sioux City's League of Women Voters organization hosts frequent town halls, programs and candidate forums for local elections. Scott commended the group for this work.
The real Carrie Chapman Catt, who died more than 70 years ago and lived in Iowa for part of her life, gave speeches in Sioux City and elsewhere in the state in the years before the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920. Iowa ratified the 19th Amendment in July 1919, becoming the 10th state to do so.
A Sioux City Journal piece from March 1916, a month before Catt visited the city, alluded to one of the key sticking points in the debate for women's suffrage in those years -- namely, the fear that women, newly enabled politically, would push forward a prohibition law.
The article took issue with the suffragists allegedly painting women who didn't support voting rights into the same corner as supporters of legal alcohol.
"The suffragists insist that the liquor interests are opposed to votes for women. In all likelihood this is true. But in the interest of fairness the suffragists must differentiate between opposition of such selfish, mercenary sort and opposition of reputable women who cannot bring themselves to favor suffrage," the Journal wrote at the time.
"The suffragists cannot tar some of the best women of Iowa with the same stick with which they tar brewers and distillers and saloonkeepers and hope to make capital out of it for their cause. It would be hard to think of a poorer piece of politics," the 1916 article continued.
In April of that year, Catt told a Sioux City audience the following: "Why do women want the vote? It used to be simply a desire, I believe. Now there are more women's clubs. Women are engaging in charity work. We are opening a new world and getting a vision of reforms needed in the world. We are realizing that criminals are not given the right care, that the treatment of the insane in many cases is wrong. We believe that many evil conditions can be made right."
Goodwin, channeling Catt, listed off a series of gender-equality milestones in Iowa politics, including the elections of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst, both the first females to hold their positions.
"I'm proud of all the work that was done in Iowa, and I was glad to be here campaigning in 1916," Goodwin said.