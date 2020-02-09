League of Women Voters of Sioux City hosts anniversary celebration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The real Carrie Chapman Catt, who died more than 70 years ago and lived in Iowa for part of her life, gave speeches in Sioux City and elsewhere in the state in the years before the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920. Iowa ratified the 19th Amendment in July 1919, becoming the 10th state to do so.

A Sioux City Journal piece from March 1916, a month before Catt visited the city, alluded to one of the key sticking points in the debate for women's suffrage in those years -- namely, the fear that women, newly enabled politically, would push forward a prohibition law.

The article took issue with the suffragists allegedly painting women who didn't support voting rights into the same corner as supporters of legal alcohol.

"The suffragists insist that the liquor interests are opposed to votes for women. In all likelihood this is true. But in the interest of fairness the suffragists must differentiate between opposition of such selfish, mercenary sort and opposition of reputable women who cannot bring themselves to favor suffrage," the Journal wrote at the time.