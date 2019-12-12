Lee Enterprises revenue down, but company sees growth in digital revenue and subscriptions

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., saw fourth-quarter revenue fall 8.2% but made gains in digital advertising and subscriptions.

A provider of local news and information and a platform for advertising in 50 markets, Lee Enterprises is the parent company of the Sioux City Journal. It held its fourth quarter earnings call Thursday.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue fell to $123.7 million, down from $139.7 million in the same period in 2018. Revenues for the fiscal year, which ended Sept. 29, were down $31 million, or 6.1%, to $509.9 million.

The company highlighted several bright spots. Lee officials are “pleased with the continued digital transformation in 2019," President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said in a call with investors.

“Digital advertising revenue comprised more than 40% of our total advertising revenue in the fourth quarter, and print advertising accounted for less than 30% of our total operating revenue,” Mowbray said. "Also, based on third party research, we believe we capture more than twice the industry average in digital market share."