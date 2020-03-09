Leech Avenue Reconstruction Project to begin next week

SIOUX CITY -- A contractor plans to begin the Leech Avenue Reconstruction Project on March 16, according to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division.
The project will reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks from South Fairmount to South Rustin Street. City utilities such as sewer, water and storm sewer will also be replaced. The project will be constructed in one phase. The project will close Leech Avenue at South Fairmount Street to just East of South Rustin Street. The work is anticipated to be completed in August.
A detour utilizing South Rustin, Washington Ave and South Fairmount Street will be in place throughout the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.