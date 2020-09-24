 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leeds Connector Trail now open to the public
View Comments

Leeds Connector Trail now open to the public

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday that the Leeds Connector Trail segment from Jefferson Street at Floyd Boulevard to Leeds Park is open for public use.

The 0.46 miles of recreational trail begins at Leeds Park, 41st and Central, to Jefferson Street, along an abandoned railroad corridor. The trail segment feeds into the Floyd River Trail, which also connects to the Outer Drive Trail. There is a pedestrian crossing on 41st Street at Floyd Boulevard to provide users a safe way to cross the boulevard.

City of Sioux City logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'The Empire Strikes Back' & 'Kajillionaire'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News