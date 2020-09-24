Leeds Connector Trail now open to the public

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday that the Leeds Connector Trail segment from Jefferson Street at Floyd Boulevard to Leeds Park is open for public use.

The 0.46 miles of recreational trail begins at Leeds Park, 41st and Central, to Jefferson Street, along an abandoned railroad corridor. The trail segment feeds into the Floyd River Trail, which also connects to the Outer Drive Trail. There is a pedestrian crossing on 41st Street at Floyd Boulevard to provide users a safe way to cross the boulevard.