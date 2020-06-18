Legendary Siouxland broadcast executive Bill Turner dies at age 90

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Legendary Siouxland broadcast executive William F. (Bill) Turner, best known for ushering in the golden age of television news as the general manager for both KCAU and KTIV for much of 1970s and 1980s, died Tuesday in Naples, Florida, at the age of 90.

Getting his start in broadcasting as a part-time sports announcer when he was still a New Britain, Connecticut, high school student in the early days of television, Turner graduated from Morse College, in Hartford, then joined WHAY in New Britain, where he quickly rose to become station manager.

In 1954, Turner and his wife, Dolly, moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where he joined the Duhamel Broadcasting Group as part of a team whose mission was to build a new TV station that would be affiliated with all three networks.

In 1966, Turner and his family moved to Sioux City, where he joined Forward Communications Corporation, which owned KCAU at the time.

Turner is credited with building KCAU-TV into a regional powerhouse since the station went on to win a series of national awards in recognition of its innovative news and creative services department.

Veteran documentary filmmaker and photographer George Lindblade was hired to be in charge on KCAU's creative services in the late 1960s.