Legislative forum in Sioux City set for Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- With the Iowa Legislature underway for a second week, the League of Women Voters of Sioux City has slated a Saturday event to which metro area legislators have been invited.

League officials have set the legislative town hall for 10:30 a.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

The public is invited to attend and share questions or concerns with elected representatives. Legislators will be asked to share their priorities for 2021, followed by questions from the audience.

Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

The event will be live streamed on the League of Women Voters of Sioux City Facebook page. Questions may be posted in advance on the Facebook page or emailed to LWVSiouxCity@gmail.com. For more information, call Dagna Simmons at 507-438-8001 or email dag11sim@gmail.com.

