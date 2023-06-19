SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the Sioux City Council Monday that Leif Erikson Pool could reopen in the next couple of days with off-duty deputies on the premises.

The north side pool has been temporarily closed to the public, after a Thursday physical disturbance, which involved roughly 20 teenagers. The majority of the teens were between 13 and 16, according to police.

An 18-year-old female, who was initially targeted by the group, was taken to the hospital for treatment of head injuries, following the melee.

"We are opening the pool very soon. I've been working with off-duty deputies to try to get two of them," Salvatore said.

Resident Jim Stephenson brought up the topic of reopening the pool, during the meeting.

"It's 97 degrees outside today. There's a lot of people counting on the pool to go swim, cool down. Some people don't have air conditioning," he said. "I'm sure this is not the first incidence of trouble at that pool or at any park in Sioux City for that matter."

Salvatore said the incident was not an isolated one and that officers have been called to the pool 10 times already this season.

Mayor Bob Scott said he isn't in favor of opening the pool until law enforcement officers can be stationed at Leif Erikson.

"If you have kids that take a cop down and start kicking him, I take that as a little more than a neighborhood skirmish," he said. "It's unacceptable that any kid would have that much disrespect for our police officers."

The police department said in a statement that officers had to physically separate those fighting, including taking a juvenile female to the ground. A 13-year-old female and a 16-year-old female were charged and taken to juvenile detention.

"Apparently, there were two girls who were the main instigators. They were continuing to do this while the officers were trying to break it up. They got those two out immediately, charged them and took them both to (juvenile detention)," Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill told The Journal of a 13-year-old and 16-year-old.

Charges could be filed against additional juveniles who were involved in the incident.

Private pool rentals and swimming lessons are going on as scheduled at Leif Erikson. Riverside and Lewis pools are continuing to operate as normal.