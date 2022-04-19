Leonard Gill, Siouxland landfill owner, philanthropist, dies at 87

JACKSON, Neb. - Siouxland philanthropist and businessman Leonard Gill died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of caring and donation.

Gill, 87, was the longtime owner of LP Gill Landfill, a sprawling landfill near Jackson, Nebraska, and Gill Hauling, a garbage and recycling collection service that served cities and rural areas through the tri-state region.

Gill also was well known for donating time and money to many organizations throughout the community.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, a longtime friend of Gill’s, said there were few parts of the community Gill didn’t contribute to, either with his checkbook or his time.

“No nicer man you will ever find than Leonard Gill,” Scott said.

Whether it was bidding on the Little Yellow Dog auction, volunteering with the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services or donating to various Catholic organizations, Scott said Gill was a supporter of the community.

South Sioux City administrator Lance Hedquist said Gill did everything with his heart, not just his pocketbook. Because he didn’t do it for fame or recognition, Headquist said many of the things Gill donated to or helped with were not publicly recognized.

If there was a major project in South Sioux, Headquist said Gill would help with it.

“He was always there,” he said.

In 2007, Gill received the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual W. Edwards Deming Entrepreneurial Excellence Award. During the presentation, Hedquist referred to Gill and his wife as "Mr. and Mrs. Anonymous" for their generosity in the community without seeking recognition.

L.P. Gill Landfill, established in 1981, grew into one of the region's largest landfills. Since the late 2000s, the city of Sioux City has been sending its trash to the landfill. In 2020, Waste Collection purchased the landfill business.

Leonard Gill also started Gill Construction, but later sold that business.

Services for Gill will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with burial at St. John's Cemetery in Jackson.

Visitation with family present will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Jackson. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City.

