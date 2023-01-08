"Less Than 10 Seconds": What happened when Michael Meredith died in 2022 Iowa police shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: Carol Meredith spent all day Jan. 12 trying to convince her son, Michael Meredith, to seek help. Having gone without sleep for five days and showing signs of going through withdrawal from alcohol, Michael had been hallucinating, imagining a couple breaking into his house and later telling him to travel to Pennsylvania, then seeing caterpillars crawling on his ceiling.

Michael continually refused medical treatment, telling Carol he'd commit suicide by police before allowing her to take him to the hospital.

Carol called police to Michael's Sergeant Bluff home, hoping an officer would take Michael to the emergency room for an emergency hospitalization. But after speaking with Michael, the officer didn't believe he had a convincing case for hospitalization.

Out of options, Carol and her brother, Sioux City lawyer David Gill, filed a petition for a court-ordered involuntary committal, but by the time it was filed late in the afternoon, they were told it wouldn't be reviewed until the following morning.

Stopping by Michael's house on her way home, Carol urged him to stay inside that night after he refused to go home with her.

About an hour later, police were calling emergency dispatchers to report shots had been fired in a Sergeant Bluff mobile home park.

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Carol Meredith had left her TV off the night of Jan. 12.

Her brother, David Gill, was working at his law office in downtown Sioux City when he saw a breaking news notification about a man being shot by police in Sergeant Bluff.

There were no other details, but Gill's mind immediately filled with dread. Just a few hours earlier, he'd been in Sergeant Bluff trying to convince his nephew Michael Meredith, Carol's son, to seek a mental health assessment after having hallucinations that had already led to two police calls to his home. He and Carol had even filed a court petition late that afternoon to have Michael involuntarily committed, but it wouldn't be reviewed by a judge until the following day.

Knowing Michael had been threatening to do something that would force police to kill him -- commit suicide by police -- Gill thought immediately of Michael when he saw news of the shooting.

"I knew it was him," Gill said.

Checking it out

Concerned, he drove to Sergeant Bluff to check on Michael and, approaching from Interstate 29, saw the flashing emergency lights of police and emergency vehicles in Michael's neighborhood. He pulled into Michael's driveway and could see lights on inside the house. About to knock on the back door, Gill was approached by an officer, who told him he couldn't enter. When Gill asked why, the officer said he couldn't tell him.

Gill explained he needed to check on his nephew, to see if he might be involved in the situation that was attracting all the police attention across the street. The officer wouldn't tell him more.

Frustrated, Gill drove to Carol's house, told her about the news he'd heard and his encounter with police at Michael's house.

The two, along with Michael's brother Chris, went back to Michael's house. Again, a police officer told them they couldn't go inside despite their insistence they needed to check if Michael was safe.

"By then, the three of us came to the conclusion we knew what we were going to hear," Gill said.

They returned to Carol's home, then decided to go to the hospitals to see if they could find Michael. They first went to the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center emergency room.

"I asked, 'Is Michael Meredith there?' and (a nurse) told me, 'you'll have to talk to police,'" Chris said.

Carol jumped in.

"I said, 'I'm his mother. I need to know if he's dead or alive.' She told me we'd have to talk to the police about it."

They went back to Carol's home. Gill received a text message from his wife, informing him of a news report that the person who had been shot in Sergeant Bluff had died.

"Shortly after I got the text, two state troopers appeared at the door," Gill said.

Michael had been shot, one of them told the family, and had died at the hospital.

Then came a visit from Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Lynn Olesen, who interviewed the family and discussed the early stages of the investigation into the shooting with them.

Getting the details

The family was told that, minutes before the call from the mobile home resident was made, Michael had broken into a car nearby and sat in it, apparently waiting for someone to call police. When no officers came, he attempted to break into the mobile home, prompting the call that led to his fatal confrontation with officers.

Carol shared with Olesen all the events -- Michael's strange behavior, his lack of sleep, his talk of suicide by police -- that had happened earlier in the day. She said investigators realized the incident wasn't some random burglary interrupted by police. A DCI official said the investigation into Michael's death is completed and the agency had no further comment on it. The agency's final report is not a public document and will not be released, a lawyer for the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

"I knew that night they realized it was a suicide," Carol said. "He just went out so they'd kill him."

The next day, at 1:46 p.m., Gill received a call from the clerk of court's office to confirm that a judge had approved his and Carol's petition for an involuntary committal for Michael earlier that morning.

After more than a month of reviewing the shooting, then-Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings announced he had determined the shooting of Michael was justified. At the conclusion of Jennings' press conference, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan released video, recorded by the deputies' body cameras, of the shooting.

The first person dispatched to the mobile home park was Sergeant Bluff police officer Jereme Muller. A resident had called 911 to report that a white male was attempting to break into his house and his car.

Muller arrived at 5:47 p.m. Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies Devin Groenhagen and Eric Fay, in the area for a training exercise, also responded and arrived just after Muller.

As the three walked toward Lot 5 in the early evening darkness, the area illuminated by street lights and their flashlights, the officers heard shouts from a female and male saying, "you're on my porch." Groenhagen, followed by Fay, ran to the trailer, approaching between a parked car and a neighboring trailer. Muller followed and approached from the driveway.

Body cam video showed the deputies walk up to the trailer, and Michael immediately rush out at them, a four-way tire iron in his right hand. Groenhagen backed up while Fay could be heard shouting "show us your hands" three times before Michael hit Fay in his left forearm with the tire iron. Fay then fired two shots as Groenhagen discharged his Taser.

The entire encounter lasted less than 10 seconds.

"It was not until Deputy Fay felt that his life was in danger that he discharged his firearm," Jennings said during the press conference. "It was reasonable, under the circumstances known to Deputy Fay, for him to fear for his safety."

One of the two shots fired by Fay entered Michael's chest on the right side and traveled to the left, puncturing his heart and coming to rest near his left armpit.

Michael could not be heard saying a word during the encounter and never spoke after being shot. Fay, with a vehicle behind him and unable to retreat from Michael's rapid advance, was forced to make a split-second decision.

Drawing conclusions

"In this case, unfortunately, the ending that happened was out of our control," Sheehan said when releasing the video. "The incident wasn't going to end any other way."

Michael's obituary appeared in the Journal four days after his death. The first line read: "Michael S. Meredith, 35, of Sergeant Bluff, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, from suicide after suffering many years with alcoholism."

Carol wrote those words purposely to let the world know her son wasn't a criminal, some strung-out drug user who was shot while attacking cops, as people assumed in comments posted at the end of online media stories about the shooting.

He was a troubled man dealing with addiction and mental illness.

"I felt he was being portrayed as someone who went over to burglarize a trailer court," she said. "This is not some criminal activity. It was the result of some mental health crisis."

A different man

His fiancee, Lauren Lanning, does not believe Michael intended to commit suicide that night. He was out of his mind and not living in reality, she said, a condition caused by the combination of insomnia and alcohol withdrawal that led to his hallucinations.

"Coming at somebody with a tire iron, that definitely was not him," she said. "I don't think he would have done what he did that night without all those factors. That wasn't him."

Based on Michael's comments to her hours before his death, Carol firmly believes his death was a suicide and could have been prevented. Michael needed help, and Carol tried every means possible that day to get it for him. Instead, she found perceived weaknesses in the protocols set up to help people like her son.

"There should be a clear process what happens," Carol said. "I know who to call. Think about the people who don't know what to do."

Rather than quietly mourn, Michael's family chose to speak publicly about his issues and call for more responsiveness to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

"How can court officials make sure cases don't fall through the cracks like Michael's did? This is an example of a case that failed," Gill said. "There were some deficits that occurred in the assistance we sought that day. We'd like people in institutions and agencies to think about whether there are better ways to handle these situations."

No one will ever know what was going on inside Michael's mind during his final hours and whether he wanted his life to end. Regardless of his intentions that night, Michael forced officers to make a life-or-death decision.

His family hopes for changes making it easier for people like Michael who are experiencing a mental health crisis to end up in a hospital rather than a morgue, so another officer isn't forced to be an involuntary participant in another person's suicidal plan.