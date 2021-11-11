Lester man injured in truck vs. train crash

LESTER, Iowa -- A man was flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital with injuries Monday, after the truck he was driving struck a train south of Lester.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the crash happened at 8:16 a.m. on 170th Street, east of Dove Avenue.
Ladell Kellenberger, 60, of Lester, was driving a 1994 International truck owned by Leuthold's Plumbing eastbound, when he struck a BNSF train that was traveling northbound.
Kellenberger suffered serious injuries, according to the statement. He was flown to Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
