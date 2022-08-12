Lewis and Clark commemoration set for Aug. 20 and 21 on Sioux City riverfront

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City's riverfront will be transformed on August 20 and 21 into an 1804 living-history camp replicating the Lewis and Clark expedition’s stay in present-day Sioux City at the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment.

This year's commemoration on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center coincides with the actual date of Sgt. Charles Floyd's death on August 20, 1804. Floyd was the only member of the Corps of Discovery to die during the journey.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21, visitors are invited to explore the authentic tents, camp equipment, uniforms and firearms and interact with re-enactors who bring the history of the expedition to life. The free two-day event will feature children's activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20.

The Sergeant Floyd Burial Re-enactment Ceremony will be held on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd Monument. Re-enactors in full-dress uniform will re-create the burial of the only member of the expedition to die during their journey. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs because seating is limited.

For more information, contact the Welcome Center at 712-279-0198 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.