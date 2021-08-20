Lewis & Clark activities to he held in Sioux City this weekend

SIOUX CITY -- Explore an 1804 living-history camp replicating the Lewis and Clark expedition's stay in present-day Sioux City at the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment this weekend.

The grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center on the riverfront will showcase authentic tents, camp equipment, uniforms and firearms like those used during the expedition. Re-enactors will interact with visitors to bring the history of the encampment to life on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with children's activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The encampment will continue to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sergeant Floyd Burial Re-enactment Ceremony will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd Monument. Re-enactors in full-dress uniform will re-create the burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only member of the expedition to die during their journey. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs because seating is limited.

The long-time historical re-enactors are with the Omaha-based Discovery Corps, Inc. and the local Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard. The free events are sponsored by the Sioux City Public Museum and Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center.

For more information, contact the Welcome Center at 712-279-0198 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

