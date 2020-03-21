Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, Betty Strong Encounter Center to live-stream programs
The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the attached Betty Strong Encounter Center have announced plans to live-stream their programming. Both are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and the Betty Strong Encounter Center have announced plans to begin live-streaming their Sunday programming. 

Both the Interpretive Center and the Encounter Center will be closed for the next month, along with virtually all of Sioux City's other cultural venues, due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

At 2 p.m. March 29, the center will live stream, via Facebook, a performance by Sioux City’s Noah Towns. Towns is the co-choir director at Sioux City West High School and a graduate of Morningside College. 

Children's activities will also be posted to Facebook. 

