A Sioux City native has been named deputy executive director for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Libby Skarin joined the ACLU in 2014 as the policy director for the ACLU of South Dakota, the ACLU said in a press release Monday.

In 2020, Skarin was promoted to the chapter’s campaigns director where she was responsible for developing and implementing effective, non-partisan issue campaign strategies and initiatives throughout South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming.

“Libby is a dynamic, inspiring and experienced leader with a history of building successful programs and leading nonpartisan political efforts for policy reform,” Heather Smith, executive director of the ACLU of South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming, said in a statement. “Libby is a fierce advocate for constitutional rights and social justice. Her passion for the equity of all people and commitment to the protection of civil rights and civil liberties will serve her well in this role.”

Before she joined the ACLU, Skarin worked as an assistant attorney general for the state of Iowa and worked with the Sioux City Human Rights Commission; she also worked with Iowa Legal Aid.

Skarin, who attended East High School in Sioux City, is a graduate of the University of Iowa and the University of Iowa College of Law.