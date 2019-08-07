How to help

Lila Mae's House is dependent on private donations and corporations and will explore grant opportunities. Sister Shirley Fineran has raised $300,000 in donations and gifts in approximately two years.

Costs for renovating the home are covered. Additional fundraising will cover salaries for the four full-time employees and some part-time help.

Executive director Marit Westrich said Lila Mae's House is in need of donations of toiletries, towels and bedding and a golf cart.

To learn more about Lila Mae's House and how to help, visit its website at https://lilamaeshouse.org/ or call (712) 899-6211.