SIOUX CITY — Looking outside the window of a sunroom, Sister Shirley Fineran sees green grass as well as a series of paths.

"The paths represent a labyrinth," she explained. "Sometimes, the path will lead to a bad place. More importantly, a path can lead to a very good place. We have a say on which path we choose."

Fineran knows a lot about the pathways, both good and bad.

More than three years ago, the retired Briar Cliff University professor made it her mission to establish a safe haven for adult women who've survived the world of sex trafficking.

Fineran pictured a peaceful home where women could recover from the trauma of spending years filled with manipulation and mistrust, often combined with violence and drug abuse.

That was why Lila Mae's House was established.

Located on a donated acreage, the home can house up to five adult female sex trafficking survivors.

Since it first opened a few years ago, Lila Mae's House has provided a safe haven for women wanting to rebuild their lives.

But the home -- the only residential program for trafficking survivors in the area -- had to close its doors in the fall of 2022.

"Because of the precipitous decrease in funds created in part by the impact of COVID on the local economy, the board of directors made the difficult decision to temporarily close the house," Fineran said.

Now with a grant from the Sisters of Saint Francis, of Dubuque, Iowa, Lila Mae's House will soon be able to again serve the needs of trafficking survivors.

"Through this one-year renewable grant, we'll be able to hire new staff, including an executive director," Fineran said. "This grant will move us forward with plans to reopen the program."

It couldn't have come at a better time.

Lila Mae's House experienced severe water damage from leak in the kitchen last January.

"When I discovered the leak, it was so heartbreaking," she recalled, adding that repairs needed to be made on both the first floor and lower level of the residence.

The reopening of the home also comes at the time when sex trafficking is in the news, especially following the release of "Sound of Freedom," an action movie that follows a former government agent (Jim Caviezel) who rescues children for traffickers in Colombia.

"The movie is bringing attention to the cause but it is also making it seem like sex trafficking only occurs in other countries," Fineran said, shaking her head. "Sex trafficking occurs in every state in America and that includes Iowa."

This includes Siouxland.

"People think that stuff can't happen here, but it can and does," Fineran said.

While Lila Mae's House has always had an all-female staff and will provide services for women, sex trafficking survivors can be of either gender.

Having said that, it is usually men who pay the female trafficking survivor for sex.

"Once you think about, sex trafficking is a business," Fineran said. "If men weren't paying for sex, there would be no profit incentive. This is another discussion that we need to have."

Until that time, places like Lila Mae's House will need to exist.

The two-year transitional-living program provides a safe environment in which sex-trafficking survivors can recover, develop job and life skills, complete their education and receive assistance with medical, legal and mental health needs under the guidance of two full-time case managers.

"We've had a survivor who was sex trafficked from age 2 to 25 who'd literally known no other life," Fineran said. "We've had survivors who've been sex trafficked by their husbands, boyfriends, and even their own parents."

Lila Mae's House provides a safe haven for the survivors, while helping them to acquire the skills they'll need in the outside world.

Indeed, many of the survivors have never had the opportunity to learn how to cook, to balance a checkbook and other basic life functions they've never performed before.

Plus they will be the chance to heal, to meditate, receive counseling and learn how to trust other people again.

"We will help women live the rest of their lives the best they can with what they've experienced," Fineran said.

Put another way, Lila Mae's House will provide sex trafficking survivors with the support they'll need to choose the right path in the labyrinth of life."

If you see a situation where you believe someone is being trafficked, call you local law enforcement by dialing 911 and reporting what you saw/

For victims in Iowa, contact the Iowa Helpline at 800-770-1650 or text "IOWAHELP" to 20121.

Call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 888-373-7888 to report a tip or request services.