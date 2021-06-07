Lincoln Elementary to become performing arts center

SIOUX CITY -- Five years after being vacated, the old Lincoln Elementary school building will soon be getting a facelift, a new life and a new purpose.

Flux Dance Company said Monday it has acquired the building and is currently undergoing renovations to create a Performing Arts Center.

"We envision this beautiful piece of Sioux City's history to be the home of a variety of music, dance, theatrical and other creative activities pertaining to the arts,” Flux Dance Company's artistic director Jessica McCully said. “Our mission is to strengthen the cultural landscape of Siouxland.”

The two-story brick building at 115 Midvale Ave. was built in 1953 and contains over 27,000 square feet. It was closed in 2016 when Perry Creek Elementary was opened.

The building will provide instruction, rehearsal and performance space to the performing arts community. McCully said the board is reaching out to individuals in the performing arts community to determine various desired accommodations.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed this year. The first floor will be remodeled to suit dance studios and music rooms.