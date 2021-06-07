 Skip to main content
Lincoln Elementary to become performing arts center
Lincoln Elementary to become performing arts center

Lincoln Elementary School last day

Students leave following the last day of school at Lincoln Elementary School on May 26, 2016. Flux Dance Company said Monday it has acquired the former Sioux City school building and is currently undergoing renovations to create a Performing Arts Center.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Five years after being vacated, the old Lincoln Elementary school building will soon be getting a facelift, a new life and a new purpose.

Flux Dance Company said Monday it has acquired the building and is currently undergoing renovations to create a Performing Arts Center.

"We envision this beautiful piece of Sioux City's history to be the home of a variety of music, dance, theatrical and other creative activities pertaining to the arts,” Flux Dance Company's artistic director Jessica McCully said. “Our mission is to strengthen the cultural landscape of Siouxland.”

The two-story brick building at 115 Midvale Ave. was built in 1953 and contains over 27,000 square feet. It was closed in 2016 when Perry Creek Elementary was opened.

The building will provide instruction, rehearsal and performance space to the performing arts community. McCully said the board is reaching out to individuals in the performing arts community to determine various desired accommodations.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed this year. The first floor will be remodeled to suit dance studios and music rooms.

There are suites with private entrances available for rent. The entire upper floor will eventually be available to other interested parties with purposes pertaining to the performance arts.

An outdoor performance area is planned to accommodate music, theater and dance concerts outside.

After the first phase of renovations is completed, the building will be open for the public to view.

Artistic performances as well as a carnival for families are planned as part of a grand opening week. Details on the opening will be released as soon as they are available.

