Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday

I-29 rollover

Law enforcement officers and towing personnel work to clear the scene of a semi rollover crash Monday on southbound Interstate 29, south of Sergeant Bluff. The accident partially blocked the southbound lanes.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. 

According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.

The statement said a semi hauling a grain trailer lost control, left the roadway partially and rolled onto its side. The driver, 70-year-old Lenard H. Arens, and only occupant was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with apparent minor injuries.

"It is not known why the driver lost control, but witnesses stated that the trailer began swaying back and forth before the accident," the statement said. 

Arens was cited for failure to maintain control.

