LIST: Christmas services planned in metro Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Due to COVID-19, churches across Siouxland have canceled, gone virtual or even expanded the number of Christmas Eve or Christmas Day services.
Many churches will recommend or require masks for those attending. They may also require attendees to preregister in order to maintain space restrictions.
If you are not sure what type of service your church will be offering, either call them directly or visit their respective websites.
Here is a partial listing of what metro churches will be offering this Christmas season.
Non-denominational
Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive
Wednesday services at the church will take place at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday services will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Masks are required and so are reserved seats. For reservations, contact the church or visit sunnybrookchurch.org.
Sioux City First, 4420 Cheyenne Blvd.
Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. Thursday, with special music. Masks recommended.
Cross Pointe Church, 2300 W. 19th St.
Wednesday night service with candle lighting ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. Masks are optional.
RiverzEdge, 2500 Glenn Ave.
6 p.m. Wednesday service. No mask requirements.
Baptist
Central Baptist Church, 4000 Indian Hills Drive
Christmas Eve service at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday. Masks and sign-ups are recommended.
Heartland Community Baptist Church, 2201 W. 19th St.
"Light of the World" Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Thursday. Masks recommended.
Southern Hills Baptist Church, 4301 Old Lakeport Road
Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. RSVP is recommended.
Catholic
Mater Dei Parish, 4242 Natalia Way
Christmas Eve at Nativity, 4242 Natalia Way, at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception, 1212 Morningside Ave. Christmas Day at Immaculate Conception, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. at Nativity.
Lutheran
Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St.
Masks will be required at the Christmas Eve services at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. Masks are recommended at the 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday service as well as at the 9 a.m. Friday service.
Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St.
Wednesday worship service at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve services at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Program at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday. Contemporary Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Thursday. 9 a.m. Friday Christmas Day Communion and worship service.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2039 S. St. Aubin
7 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday service. Please RSVP to the church for seating.
Methodist
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave.
Parking lot worship service at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive
Christmas Eve drive-in services at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. An indoor Christmas Eve service will occur at 7 p.m. Thursday by reservation only in the sanctuary. Call the church for more details.
Presbyterian
Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave.
Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Thursday.
