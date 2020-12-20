LIST: Christmas services planned in metro Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Due to COVID-19, churches across Siouxland have canceled, gone virtual or even expanded the number of Christmas Eve or Christmas Day services.

Many churches will recommend or require masks for those attending. They may also require attendees to preregister in order to maintain space restrictions.

If you are not sure what type of service your church will be offering, either call them directly or visit their respective websites.

Here is a partial listing of what metro churches will be offering this Christmas season.

If you would like to have your church added to the list below, email the information to ehorlyk@siouxcityjournal.com.

Non-denominational

Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive

Wednesday services at the church will take place at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday services will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Masks are required and so are reserved seats. For reservations, contact the church or visit sunnybrookchurch.org.

Sioux City First, 4420 Cheyenne Blvd.