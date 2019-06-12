{{featured_button_text}}
Le Mars 150th anniversary history book

Mary Reynolds, sesquicentennial co-chair, holds a copy of a Le Mars history book Monday, June 10, 2019, on Central Avenue outside the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce offices in downtown Le Mars, Iowa. The city celebrates is sesquicentennial - 150th - anniversary this year and 400 copies of a book detailing the history of the Plymouth County city have been printed.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Heading to Le Mars for Ice Cream Days and its sesquicentennial celebration? We have you covered.

Wednesday, June 12

5 p.m. Tri State Drive In Cruisers -- Bob’s Drive Inn

7-8:30 p.m. Splash Dance -- Outdoor pool

7:30-9 p.m. Kiwanis/Aktion Club Ice Cream Social -- Foster Park

8 p.m. Band Concert -- Foster Park

2:05 Video: Wells Company reopens ice cream parlor

Thursday, June 13

6 p.m. Family Bike Ride -- Olson center

6-8 p.m. Primebank Ice Cream Social

8:30 p.m. Outdoor Movie sponsored by American Bank & Total Motors -- Total Motors

Friday, June 14

9 a.m. YMCA Basketball Tournament -- YMCA Parking Lot

2 p.m. Smile Contest -- Good Samaritan Society

2:30-4:30 p.m. Kids Fun Fest -- Library

3-9 p.m. Youth Network/LifeLight - music festival, entertainment for kids, concessions -- Olson center

5:30-7:30 p.m. Le Mars Community & Gehlen All School Reunion-must pre-register and pay -- Fairgrounds

6:30 p.m. Rejoice Community Church Kickball Tournament

8 p.m. Jammers -- Pioneer Village

Saturday, June 15

8:30 a.m. Grill n Chill -- O’Toole Park

9 a.m. Parade downtown

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Art in the Park -- Foster Park

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Education Station Kids Event -- Foster Park

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Iowa State Bank Kids Event -- Foster Park

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Disc golf -- West Floyd Disc Course

10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Arts Center

11:30 a.m. Downtown architectural tour

Noon-1:30 p.m. Founders Day Luncheon -- Lower Level Convention Center

1-4 p.m. Northwest Bank Airplane Exhibit -- Airport

1:30 p.m. NW Iowa Genealogical Society -- Museum

2 p.m. Veteran Stories -- Veteran’s Park

3 p.m. Cemetery tours

4-7 p.m. Polo Match -- Fairgrounds

5-7 p.m. Fishing Derby -- Municipal Park

6 p.m. Ice Cream Bash -- Olson center

Sunday, June 16

Early Morning Airport Fly-in Breakfast

9:30 a.m. Golf Tournament

10:45 a.m. Church Service -- Pioneer Village

11:30 a.m. Pie Contest -- Pioneer Village

Noon. Picnic & Birthday Cake -- Pioneer Village

Noon-2 p.m. Activities for Children, Croquet, Old Time Games -- Pioneer Village

Noon-2 p.m. Step Back in Time Displays -- Pioneer Village

Noon-2 p.m. Cricket Demonstration -- Fairgrounds

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments