Heading to Le Mars for Ice Cream Days and its sesquicentennial celebration? We have you covered.
Wednesday, June 12
5 p.m. Tri State Drive In Cruisers -- Bob’s Drive Inn
7-8:30 p.m. Splash Dance -- Outdoor pool
7:30-9 p.m. Kiwanis/Aktion Club Ice Cream Social -- Foster Park
8 p.m. Band Concert -- Foster Park
Thursday, June 13
6 p.m. Family Bike Ride -- Olson center
6-8 p.m. Primebank Ice Cream Social
8:30 p.m. Outdoor Movie sponsored by American Bank & Total Motors -- Total Motors
Friday, June 14
9 a.m. YMCA Basketball Tournament -- YMCA Parking Lot
2 p.m. Smile Contest -- Good Samaritan Society
2:30-4:30 p.m. Kids Fun Fest -- Library
3-9 p.m. Youth Network/LifeLight - music festival, entertainment for kids, concessions -- Olson center
5:30-7:30 p.m. Le Mars Community & Gehlen All School Reunion-must pre-register and pay -- Fairgrounds
6:30 p.m. Rejoice Community Church Kickball Tournament
8 p.m. Jammers -- Pioneer Village
Saturday, June 15
8:30 a.m. Grill n Chill -- O’Toole Park
9 a.m. Parade downtown
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Art in the Park -- Foster Park
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Education Station Kids Event -- Foster Park
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Iowa State Bank Kids Event -- Foster Park
9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Disc golf -- West Floyd Disc Course
10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Arts Center
11:30 a.m. Downtown architectural tour
Noon-1:30 p.m. Founders Day Luncheon -- Lower Level Convention Center
1-4 p.m. Northwest Bank Airplane Exhibit -- Airport
1:30 p.m. NW Iowa Genealogical Society -- Museum
2 p.m. Veteran Stories -- Veteran’s Park
3 p.m. Cemetery tours
4-7 p.m. Polo Match -- Fairgrounds
5-7 p.m. Fishing Derby -- Municipal Park
6 p.m. Ice Cream Bash -- Olson center
Sunday, June 16
Early Morning Airport Fly-in Breakfast
9:30 a.m. Golf Tournament
10:45 a.m. Church Service -- Pioneer Village
11:30 a.m. Pie Contest -- Pioneer Village
Noon. Picnic & Birthday Cake -- Pioneer Village
Noon-2 p.m. Activities for Children, Croquet, Old Time Games -- Pioneer Village
Noon-2 p.m. Step Back in Time Displays -- Pioneer Village
Noon-2 p.m. Cricket Demonstration -- Fairgrounds