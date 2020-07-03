LIST: Fourth of July fireworks displays scheduled in Siouxland (copy)

A number of Siouxland communities are planning public fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day. Here’s where you can go to watch the displays.
SIOUX CITY
Saturday, July 4, at about 10:15 p.m., Sioux City Sue water tower.
AROUND IOWA
Bronson, July 4, at dusk, Bronson City Park
Cherokee, July 4, at dusk, Spring Lake Park.
Correctionville, July 4, at dusk, Copeland Park.
Le Mars, July 5, at about 10 p.m., Plymouth County Fairgrounds.
Mapleton, July 4, at dusk, high school athletic field.
Onawa, July 4, at 10 p.m., Blue Lake.
Sioux Center, July 4, 10 p.m., All Seasons Center parking lot, 770 Seventh St.
Whiting, July 4, at 10 p.m., the school's football field.
