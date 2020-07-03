LIST: Fourth of July fireworks displays scheduled in Siouxland
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks displays scheduled in Siouxland

Explorers Fireworks

Fans watch the fireworks display after the Sioux City Explorers home game in Sioux City on July 4, 2016.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

A number of Siouxland communities are planning public fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day. Here’s where you can go to watch the displays.

SIOUX CITY

Saturday, July 4, at about 10:15 p.m., Sioux City Sue water tower.

AROUND IOWA

Bronson, July 4, at dusk, Bronson City Park

Cherokee, July 4, at dusk, Spring Lake Park.

Correctionville, July 4, at dusk, Copeland Park.

Le Mars, July 5, at about 10 p.m., Plymouth County Fairgrounds.

Mapleton, July 4, at dusk, high school athletic field.

Onawa, July 4, at 10 p.m., Blue Lake.

Sioux Center, July 4, 10 p.m., All Seasons Center parking lot, 770 Seventh St.

Whiting, July 4, at 10 p.m., the school's football field.

18 photos of Fourth of July celebrations in Siouxland

