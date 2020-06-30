LIST: Fourth of July fireworks displays scheduled in Siouxland

Le Mars, July 5, at about 10 p.m., Plymouth County Fairgrounds. Mapleton, July 4, at dusk, high school athletic field. Onawa, July 4, at 10 p.m., Blue Lake. Sioux Center, July 4, 10 p.m., All Seasons Center parking lot, 770 Seventh St. Whiting, July 4, at 10 p.m., the school's football field. Winnebago, July 3, 10 p.m., Land of Wellness Softball Complex. 18 photos of Fourth of July celebrations in Siouxland
2012 Dakota Dunes celebration
Brady Schultz, 6, sports red, white and blue sunglassses on July 4, 2012 for the parade during the Dakota Dunes Fourth of July celebration.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
2012 Dakota Dunes celebration
The 2012 Fourth of July parade in Dakota Dunes travels along Dakota Dunes Boulevard.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
2013 Bronson fireworks show
From left to right, Quinton Ashcraft, 6, Lisa Ashcraft, and Jada Niles, 8, all of Sioux City, light sparklers before the Fourth of July fireworks show in Bronson, Iowa on July 4, 2013.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
2013 Bronson fireworks show
A flag waves in the Bronson City Park with fireworks spraying wildly across the sky behind it during the Fourth of July fireworks show on July 4, 2013.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal file
2013 Le Mars parade
The Fourth of July parade makes its way down Central Avenue in downtown Le Mars on July 4, 2013.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
2013 Le Mars parade
Mikayla Shay, 2, of Le Mars, waves as she is pulled in a wagon during the 2013 Fourth of July parade in Le Mars.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
2013 Le Mars parade
Poochi, a 4-year-old poodle-Chihuahua mix, is ready to ride in the 2013 Fourth of July parade in Le Mars.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
2014 Sioux City fireworks
Fireworks explode over Sioux City on July 3, 2014. The Iowa Senate his debating a bill that would let Iowans use more consumer-grade fireworks.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
Saturday in the Park 2015
A fan waves the American flag during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City on July, 4, 2015.
Justin Wan
Saturday in the Park 2015
Tony Comeaux of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Renee Bourque of Lafayette, Louisiana, dance during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City on July 4, 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
2016 Explorers fireworks
Fans watch the fireworks display after a Sioux City Explorers home game in Sioux City on July 4, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2016 Explorers fireworks
Fireworks are seen after the Sioux City Explorers home game in Sioux City on July 4, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2016 Explorers fireworks
Fireworks are seen after the Sioux City Explorers home game in Sioux City on July 4, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2017 Storm Lake parade
The Big Parade travels along Lakeshore Drive as part of the Star Spangled Spectacular in Storm Lake, Iowa, on July 4, 2017.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
2017 Storm Lake parade
Izabelle Steffen waves as the Big Parade travels along Lakeshore Drive on July 4, 2017, as part of the Star Spangled Spectacular in Storm Lake.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
2017 Storm Lake parade
The Big Parade travels along Lakeshore Drive as part of the Star Spangled Spectacular in Storm Lake, Iowa, on July 4, 2017.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
2018 Storm Lake parade
Members of the Ida Grove American Legion Post No. 61 present a float July 4, 2018, that depicts the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima in 1945. The float was one of the first shown in the parade celebrating Independence Day as part of the Storm Lake (Iowa) Star Spangled Spectacular.
Tim Gallagher, Sioux City Journal
2019 4th of July fireworks
Fireworks explode over Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City on July 4, 2019.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
