CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- The swimming beach at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will remain closed until further notice because of low water levels, the Woodbury County Conservation Board said.

Low water levels have reduced the zero-entry beach area, causing sudden drop-offs and unsafe swimming conditions at the beach, which usually opens on Memorial Day weekend.

The recently renovated swimming beach and new bathrooms at Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park near Salix are scheduled to open June 3. The new concession stand offering snack and beverage items, as well as kayak and paddleboat rentals, is expected to open soon.

For more information, call the Woodbury County Conservation Board office at (712) 258-0838.