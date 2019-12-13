2019 Little Yellow Dog auction to be held Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- The 84th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction will take place at noon Saturday in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St.
Proceeds from the charity auction benefit the Journal's Goodfellow charity, which distributes toys and books to roughly 7,500 underprivileged area children at Christmastime.
The dog to be auctioned Saturday is Paige, a German Shorthaired Pointer a bit more than two months old. Bred by Jason and Diane Scholten of Rock Rapids, she was donated to the Little Yellow Dog Auction by Ron Peterson, who retired earlier this year as the Journal's publisher.
The Goodfellow charity began in December 1914 when a Journal reporter, whose name has been lost to time, saw two youngsters gazing longingly into a department store window.
Today, Mr. Goodfellow is one of the oldest charities in Siouxland. In 1936, the charity expanded to include the auction of a puppy. The first puppy, Skippy, sold for $25, which was a sizable sum during the Great Depression.
Last year's Little Yellow Dog, a Golden Retriever called Polar, fetched $15,750. It was sold to Shane Keizer and his family. Keizer is the president of Sioux City's Keizer Refrigeration, Inc.
The most expensive dog was Stoney, a yellow Labrador retriever, who fetched a handsome $45,000 at the 2011 auction.