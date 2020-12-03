Little Yellow Dog auction to be virtual event this year

SIOUX CITY -- Since 1936, the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog has auctioned a puppy to raise funds for the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity.

This year's auction has been changed to a virtual event due to Gov. Kim Reynold's COVID-19 emergency orders that limit the number of people gathering in public. Less than 15 people will be at the newly-reopened Warrior Hotel on Dec. 12, taking bids via phone.

The auction, which will be led by auctioneer Bruce Brock, will be livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com and the Journal's Facebook page, and broadcast on radio station KSCJ (1360 AM).

To place a bid during the auction, call one of the following numbers: 712-226-3644 (DOGG); 712-226-3640; 712-226-3641; 712-226-3642; or 712-226-3643.

The auction culminates the Goodfellow fund drive, which has a goal this holiday season to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books for children from underprivileged families. Last year, the charity benefited over 8,000 children from 1,400 families.

