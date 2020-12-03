Little Yellow Dog auction to be virtual event this year

SIOUX CITY -- Since 1936, the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog has auctioned a puppy to raise funds for the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity.
This year's auction has been changed to a virtual event due to Gov. Kim Reynold's COVID-19 emergency orders that limit the number of people gathering in public. Less than 15 people will be at the newly-reopened Warrior Hotel on Dec. 12, taking bids via phone.
The auction, which will be led by auctioneer Bruce Brock, will be livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com and the Journal's Facebook page, and broadcast on radio station KSCJ (1360 AM).
To place a bid during the auction, call one of the following numbers: 712-226-3644 (DOGG); 712-226-3640; 712-226-3641; 712-226-3642; or 712-226-3643.
The auction culminates the Goodfellow fund drive, which has a goal this holiday season to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books for children from underprivileged families. Last year, the charity benefited over 8,000 children from 1,400 families.
“Due to COVID-19, we anticipate the number of Siouxland families and children Journal Goodfellow Charities, Inc. will serve in 2020 to be on the rise. We serve thousands of children from ages newborn to 12 years old, said Angie Dye, president of Journal Goodfellow Charities. "It is humbling to know that to some families, Journal Goodfellow Charities may be supplying the only gifts they will have for their children this holiday season. With support from generous local businesses, organizations and individuals, our Journal organization will continue to help those in need.”
A Journal reporter started Mr. Goodfellow Charities in 1914. The Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog sold the first Little Yellow Dog in 1936.
Paige, a two-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer, was sold at the 2019 Little Yellow Dog Auction for $15,500.
