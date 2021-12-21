 Skip to main content
Live Christmas trees to be picked up curbside in Sioux City

Recycling Christmas trees

Christmas trees pile up in the lower parking lot at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City in December 2019.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Fresh-cut, live Christmas trees will be accepted curbside in Sioux City from Jan. 3 to 14, according to a statement from the City of Sioux City. 

Trees should have all decorations removed and be cut into four-foot lengths. A single use waste sticker will not be necessary for Christmas trees during this two-week timeframe, according to the statement. 

Additionally, trees may be taken to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, and dropped off in the lower parking lot through Jan. 17. Trees should be clean with no ornaments, tinsel, lights, price tags, stands or plastic bags and placed in the lower parking lot. Wreaths will not be accepted. Trees will be chipped and used on trails within the park. 

