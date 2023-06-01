Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Davenport city officials are holding a its third press conference since the partial collapse of a downtown apartment building on Sunday. As of the city's last press conference Tuesday morning, five people were still unaccounted two, with officials believing two of the missing were in the building.

A sweep of parts of the building Tuesday afternoon did not lead to any more people being found. Nine pets were rescued Tuesday.

Wednesday evening the city released around 90 documents related to building, including engineering reports, tenant complaints and communications between city officials and engineering and contractor firms.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the city released a brief statement saying the engineering firm hired by the city, Shive Hattery, had been on the site during the day assessing damage and stability.

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said that the department has continued to go through lists of residents. Officers have contacted two people of the people who were unaccounted for. Daniel Prien, 61, is still missing, as are Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock, as previously reported.

One person had moved out and was located in Texas, the other was found in Davenport.

Bladel said that Prien's apartment is in the destroyed section of the building. The city is working with the Department of Veterans Affairs on trying to locate Prien.

The city employee who made the inspection of the repair work on May 25, which was incomplete, resigned yesterday, said Rich Oswald, the city's director of development and neighborhood services.

Oswald said a technology glitch led the status of the inspection to change from pass to failed, when in actuality it was incomplete. The employee had marked the inspection as passed ahead of the work even starting.

Building collapse day 3