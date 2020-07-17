Live shows resume at Hard Rock, but on a smaller scale

Adams said there's room for roughly 250 people at the venue. Compare that to the sold-out Battery Park shows by national performers, which have drawn thousands in past summers.

Adams estimated that around 200 people made it to the first show a week ago, which all things considered was pretty good. "We had no idea if anybody'd even come out for these things."

"(We) kind of enclosed an area, so we can control how many people are in there, control the crowd, et cetera, et cetera," Adams said. "Just to make sure that we have adequate social distancing."

Members of the Hard Rock's "SAFE + SOUND" team (who work to maintain coronavirus safety protocols) are on hand at the shows.

"We just make sure there's no clustering of people over 10. We're trying to maintain adequate social distancing" Adams said. "We didn't have any issues with it last Friday, and certainly people are very understanding, and for the most part they're self-policing themselves."

Musician Heath Davis said this week he was glad to have the chance to get out in front of a crowd again, an experience he and Johnny Vee haven't shared since early this year.