Live shows resume at Hard Rock, but on a smaller scale

SIOUX CITY -- Live entertainment has made its way back to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, but it's a somewhat smaller, more intimate format with local performers.
The casino, which this year canceled its blockbuster Battery Park concert series due to the pandemic, is holding a series of free Friday evening performances near the patio at its Main + Abbey restaurant. A smaller stage was set up for the purpose, facing the patio.
Mike Adams, vice president of operations at the Hard Rock, said the performances are a bid to "just try to get some sense of normalcy back, and just have a little bit of live entertainment on some beautiful Friday nights."
"We haven't done a show in four months, and that's an eternity, for us," Adams said.
Country singer Dane Louis was the first to tread the boards back on July 10. Louis was an opening act at the Hard Rock's Anthem venue last summer.
"Everyone's been kind of deprived of local music lately, so it was nice to get back a little bit of normal that we used to have," Louis said.
The duo Johnny Vee and Heath Davis were set to perform Friday night. Two more shows are scheduled on July 24 and 31.
Adams said there's room for roughly 250 people at the venue. Compare that to the sold-out Battery Park shows by national performers, which have drawn thousands in past summers.
Adams estimated that around 200 people made it to the first show a week ago, which all things considered was pretty good. "We had no idea if anybody'd even come out for these things."
"(We) kind of enclosed an area, so we can control how many people are in there, control the crowd, et cetera, et cetera," Adams said. "Just to make sure that we have adequate social distancing."
Members of the Hard Rock's "SAFE + SOUND" team (who work to maintain coronavirus safety protocols) are on hand at the shows.
"We just make sure there's no clustering of people over 10. We're trying to maintain adequate social distancing" Adams said. "We didn't have any issues with it last Friday, and certainly people are very understanding, and for the most part they're self-policing themselves."
Musician Heath Davis said this week he was glad to have the chance to get out in front of a crowd again, an experience he and Johnny Vee haven't shared since early this year.
"An outdoor show, something like the patio at the Hard Rock, is a good way to kind of test the waters a little bit," Davis said. "You keep the crowd a little smaller, you have everybody spread out a little bit.
"It's also nice having that crowd again, or the possibility of having that crowd again. You know, sitting at home on the couch, playing to your dog or recording something on your phone just doesn't have the same kind of teeth to it," he added.
Adams said Hard Rock officials haven't yet decided whether to continue the shows into August. That decision will be made after Friday's performances.
