SIOUX CITY -- Once a year, historical reenactors gather at the Sioux City riverfront to bring the Lewis and Clark Expedition and Sergeant Charles Floyd to life for visitors.

The Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment is designed to take guests back to 1804 replicating the expedition’s stay in present-day Sioux City on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center.

“We celebrate the memorial of Sergeant Floyd’s death and telling the tale of the Lewis and Clark story. We have this encampment always closest to August 20 each year,” said Brad Holder of Hinton, Iowa.

The event is organized by the Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard and Discovery Corps. About a dozen reenactors take part.

The grounds were dotted with authentic tents, a red teepee, camp equipment, uniforms and firearms like those used during the expedition.

This year, Holder portrayed Sgt. Nathaniel Hale Pryor (1772–1831), a first cousin to Sgt. Floyd.

“After the expedition Pryor was in the War of 1812 and then he continued in the military and then he became an Indian agent. And ended up out in Oklahoma,” Holder said.

“The guys picked me for him. At first, I was a private,” said the 15-year veteran of the event.

Education is a big part of the weekend encampment.

“We like to get the kids here and it is fun to see then interact with you and stuff. Then if you can connect with them, you can spark their interest in history and that’s why we like doing this. You feel good about it,” Holder said.

Jamie Richter, 10, Sioux City, was visiting the encampment with his grandparents, Julie and Jake Theisen, Sioux City.

He was very impressed with firing of a cannon by reenactor Denny Leonard of Holstein, Iowa.

“I like learning about the history of wars and stuff. What they did was they used the cannon to signal up and down the river so they could hear where they were,” Richter said.

“I liked the cannon. It was really loud though. I thought it was going to be pretty loud but not that loud.”

Richter studied about Sergeant Floyd in school.

“Last year in fourth grade we did some stuff about it in school. We learned about the Civil War and the Revolutionary War so that was pretty cool and I get to learn more about the history of Sioux City.”

His grandparents said they enjoy taking the young history buff on adventures.

“He likes history and we have been to these museums multiple times and reenactments are always fun,” said Jamie’s grandmother Julie Theisen.

Leonard, as Sgt. John Ordway, showed visitors how members of the expedition cast bullets over a campfire.

“He (Ordway) was 29 years at the time in 1804. I am a little older than that. But we are kind of short on soldiers so that is who I am portraying. I have portrayed different characters over the years. In my younger days I was one of the hunters. Now, I am one of the sergeants,” Leonard said.

“I always enjoyed hunting and fishing and camping and guns. You kind of put them all together and if you love history, then you can put them together in something like this.”

Members of the expedition carried lead canisters with gunpowder inside, Leonard explained. They could fill up their powder horn then once it was empty, they could take an ax and chop up the canister and make bullets out of the lead. They had the ratio down where the gunpowder in the canister would shoot the amount of lead on the outside so there was no waste.

“Lead melts over a normal hot campfire so you don’t need a blacksmith to really get it hot,” Leonard said.

The canisters also proved to be water-tight. “They could be under water for a day or two and they brought them out and the gunpowder was perfectly fine,” he said.

Saturday’s extreme temperatures didn’t dim the excitement of the reenactors.

Holder said they were making sure to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. Their loose, light-colored clothing also helped.

The encampment continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.