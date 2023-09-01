SIOUX CITY -- It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as local children are being asked to audition for a Magical Christmas Ballet with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.
Dancers, ages 6 to 17, are invited to audition for the NUTCRACKER! "Dance with Us" program at 5 p.m. Saturday with Flux Dance Company at the Jensen Performing Arts Center, 117 Midvale Ave.
Auditions will be hosted by members of the internationally-known Talmi Entertainment.
The Magical Christmas Ballet will be a part of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's Nov. 26 performance.