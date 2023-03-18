The Doris and Victor Day Foundation, the Rauch Family Foundation I and the Rock Island Community Foundation have opened grant applications from non-profit agencies for the 2023 grant cycle.

The Doris and Victor Day Foundation works to make a better Quad Cities a reality. The foundation provides grants to non-profit organizations and programs in Rock Island and Scott counties. Applications are due on May 31, 2023.

The Rauch Family Foundation I was established by brothers Albert and Less Rauch. Grants are restricted to nonprofits that serve the citizens of the city of Rock Island. Applications are due on July 31.

The first investments in the Rock Island Community Foundation came from the eight founders who each reached into their own pockets and donated $20 apiece. Currently, each board member of RIFC is required to give an annual gift to the foundation. The foundation has helped 217 different organizations that have submitted grant requests. Applications are due on June 30.

Grant information and access to the shared grant portal can be accessed at dayfoundation.org or rockislandcommunityfoundation.org.

For information about the application process, call 309-788-2300 or email tyla@dayfoundation.org or Gary Rowe at 309-788-4412 or gnrowe47@gmail.com.