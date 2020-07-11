Local group installs kindness-themed sculptures in Sioux City, South Sioux and North Sioux

Avery said he was driven to make the art in response to the level of interpersonal unpleasantness seen from time to time pretty much everywhere.

"In our country, it just seems like respect and politeness and courtesy and some of those things, sometimes are not quite as prevalent as many of us would like to see," he said.

"And I thought, what would be a great antidote, or a great healing piece that you could do, that would tend to balance that out? And I couldn't think of anything more important than kindness."

In time, Avery said he'd like to install as many as 60 or 65 of the sculptures, one on campus at every school in the region, plus another 10 to 15 in high-traffic areas like the downtown.

Fundraising for future sculptures was paused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This sad and tragic COVID-19 pandemic really, really had us completely re-look at our fundraising because there are so many other priorities, with people unemployed and food insecurity," Avery said. Still, he said he's hopeful that all the sculptures might be installed in three to four years, and the group is applying for arts grants.