Local nonprofit leader receives national recognition

Dougal Nelson, Junior Achievement of the Heartland president and CEO was awarded the 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award at the Junior Achievement National Leadership Conference held in Fort Worth, Texas, earlier this month.

Nelson was one of five finalists in the nation for the award, which recognizes significant achievements and contributions of a first-time Junior Achievement USA area president with not less than two and not more than six years of service in their current position.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, a member of the global JA network, has been serving young people in the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas for 66 years, equipping them with the skillset and mindset to create sustainable businesses, find meaningful employment and build thriving communities.