Local nonprofit leaders remember philanthropist Ginny Peterson: 'She just did the right thing, all the time'

SIOUX CITY -- Leaders of area nonprofit organizations remembered philanthropist Gertrude Virginia "Ginny" Peterson for her dedication to the needs of women, families and children in the region.
Peterson, 88, died Monday of complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Art Silva, the president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Home (one of many causes championed by Peterson), had known her for about 30 years. Peterson had been involved with the Boys and Girls Home for roughly 40 years.
Silva described Peterson as someone who cared about others.
"She was funny, very interested in life, what you were doing, how your life was going," Silva said. "She was very interesting to talk to. She could really connect with people. And when Ginny was talking with you, you were the focus.
"She used her time, her talent, and her treasure, to help kids. And she did so many things above and beyond, and very quietly, very quietly. She was one of those quiet, strong leaders that didn't want the publicity. This is how she lived her life," he added.
Peterson and her husband, Bob, had given vast sums to numerous entities in the area, including some which they had little connection with until they became benefactors. Briar Cliff University, which annually awards five students the Bob & Ginny Peterson Foundation Annual Scholarship, would be one of these entities.
"She really, prior to being a part of our board of trustees, she didn't have a very strong connection to Briar Cliff. She's not an alum, but she had attended an event honoring another woman, and she learned about Briar Cliff's mission," said Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens. "And then that's when she, and Bob also, really just became dedicated to supporting Briar Cliff."
Born in Omaha on May 19, 1932, Peterson met Robert L. "Bob" Peterson while attending the University of Nebraska. The pair wed in 1952.
Bob Peterson was named president and chief operating officer of IBP in July 1977, and became chairman and CEO in 1981, serving until the company was sold to Tyson Foods in 2001. He died in 2004.
In addition to providing financial resources, Peterson gave her time and energies to the causes she believed in. She didn't just cut checks to organizations and leave it at that -- frequently she became a board member.
"When she would talk about something that she was passionate about, you could see the sparkle in her eyes," said Terri Dooley, executive vice president of development at the Boys and Girls Home.
From time to time, she would hold small parties and gatherings in her home for some of the girls of the Boys and Girls Home; Dooley said several of the kids regarded her as something like a surrogate aunt, or a grandmother.
"The girls, they came to think of her as, a part of their family," Dooley said.
Peterson helped spearhead the Boys and Girls Home's $6 million effort to develop a new mental health campus, at the site of the former Indian Hills Shopping Center. Currently the Boys and Girls Home is situated in the more-than-century-old former St. Joseph Hospital. The plan is to move into the new campus, which is named for Peterson, in the next few years.
"She just did the right thing, all the time," Silva said.
Mandy Engel-Cartie, executive director of Girls Inc. in Sioux City, said Peterson was a longtime donor and volunteer with the organization. "She was involved with Girls Inc., as far as I know, from the beginning, which was 1986."
"When I think of Ginny, I think of her commitment to the community. And specifically to girls. She was very interested in what was going on with girls, and making sure that they were successful, and very interested in their academic success and their personal success," she said. "And I think of her as having very high standards, and living up to those standards herself. She was an excellent role model."
Katie Colling, the executive director of Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD), held back tears briefly while describing Peterson's generosity. Colling came to know Peterson when she was the executive director of Women Aware.
Peterson was the recipient of a Women Aware Marilyn Murphy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. The award was in recognition of her longstanding commitment to advocating for women, families and the community.
"I really adored her, and I really came to deeply admire her," Colling said.
