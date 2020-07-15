Local nonprofit leaders remember philanthropist Ginny Peterson: 'She just did the right thing, all the time'

"The girls, they came to think of her as, a part of their family," Dooley said.

Peterson helped spearhead the Boys and Girls Home's $6 million effort to develop a new mental health campus, at the site of the former Indian Hills Shopping Center. Currently the Boys and Girls Home is situated in the more-than-century-old former St. Joseph Hospital. The plan is to move into the new campus, which is named for Peterson, in the next few years.

"She just did the right thing, all the time," Silva said.

Mandy Engel-Cartie, executive director of Girls Inc. in Sioux City, said Peterson was a longtime donor and volunteer with the organization. "She was involved with Girls Inc., as far as I know, from the beginning, which was 1986."

"When I think of Ginny, I think of her commitment to the community. And specifically to girls. She was very interested in what was going on with girls, and making sure that they were successful, and very interested in their academic success and their personal success," she said. "And I think of her as having very high standards, and living up to those standards herself. She was an excellent role model."