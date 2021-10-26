Local nonprofit to assist with resettlement of 50 Afghan refugees in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Mary J. Treglia Community House has agreed to help 50 refugees from Afghanistan resettle in metro Sioux City.

Becky Carlson, executive director of the nonprofit, which focuses on educating, empowering and advocating for all new Siouxlanders, said Tuesday she doesn't know exactly when the refugees will arrive, but assumes it will be within in the next month or so. She said she doesn't know which U.S. military bases they will be coming from, either.

At least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the fall of Kabul as part of an "enduring commitment" to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said.

"We're working with landlords and trying to figure out affordable housing and ways to get folks integrated into the community. We also are working with employers, because most refugees come able to work fairly quickly. We'd like to get them some opportunities to get employment," said Carlson, who said that Lutheran Services in Iowa is also planning to resettle an unknown number of Afghan refugees in the metro area.

A spokeswoman for Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) did not respond to a Journal reporter's request for comment by the print deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday. A call to LSI's Sioux City office also was not immediately returned.

Carlson said Mary J. Treglia Community House staff have been in contact with local school districts in an effort to get children from Afghanistan enrolled in classes.

"We, as an agency ourselves, work on English language learning classes and we have a preschool here, so we can support families in that capacity and also just making sure that they have what they need to be able to be successful in settling here," she said.

Carlson said learning English and navigating Sioux City's housing shortages will be some of the biggest challenges facing incoming refugees. She said her organization is focused on securing them immediate accommodations rather than long-term housing.

"We've been doing resettlement for a few years now. It's mostly going to be the language barrier. Learning English is something that we work with them on, for sure, to be able to go to the grocery store and things like that," she explained. "And, then, once they get to a certain proficiency level, we would refer them on to Western Iowa Tech."

Last week, the Iowa National Guard announced that a total of 65 members, including 30 from the 185th Air Refueling Wing, will be assigned to an undisclosed location in the United States to assist with Operation Allies Welcome, an ongoing effort to bring U.S. citizens home from Afghanistan and to resettle vulnerable Afghan refugees. They will deploy for approximately 60 to 90 days under Title 10 federal deployment orders, starting in November.

