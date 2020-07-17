You are the owner of this article.
'Local Perspectives' exhibit to open Tuesday at the Sioux City Art Center
Local Perspectives

An acrylic paint and paint pen on canvas called "Spaghetti Fever Dream" by Thomas Kleber is shown at the Sioux City Art Center.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- "Local Perspectives," an exhibit that features the works of more than 40 artists from within 50 miles of Sioux City, will open Tuesday to the public at the Sioux City Art Center. 

The exhibit, which was originally schedule to open on May 15, was delayed as the Art Center shuttered its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Art Center reopened, the exhibition was installed and made available virtually on July 11.

The artworks in "Local Perspectives" were selected by Al Harris-Fernandez, who recently retired after nearly 18 years as Art Center director.

'Local Perspectives' exhibit opens virtually at Sioux City Art Center

Approximately 120 artists from the region submitted work for review, from which 42 were selected. In the near future, awards will be announced for the top three artworks as determined by Harris-Fernandez, and a brochure will be made available to the public.

Visitors to the exhibition are strongly encouraged to wear masks and will be required to maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the Art Center. Staff are also conducting frequent disinfecting of all touch points in the building

Over the next couple of months, The Art Center's Facebook page will feature weekly selections from the exhibition in greater detail, allowing those who prefer to remain at home the best possible opportunity to experience the exhibition.

