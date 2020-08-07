Local retailers' enthusiasm for Iowa's sales tax holiday varies

For Lee, the sales tax holiday was a big deal years ago, and she still likes it.

"When my kids were smaller -- they're all grown and got kids of their own now -- I would make it a point (to shop during the tax holiday), because we'd buy all our underwear and our socks, and you know, those essential things that you need," she said.

Several other shoppers in the clothing section at the Gordon Drive Bomgaars said they knew nothing about the sales tax holiday; one man said he'd seen something on television about it.

Heather Korbe, director of marketing at Bomgaars, said the sales tax holiday isn't usually an all-out bonanza for the chain, but it is nevertheless a good couple of days.

"We do see a little bit of an uptick in clothing sales," Korbe said.

Mike Pape, the owner of Rudolph's Shoe Mart on Southern Hills Drive, remembers well those first sales tax holidays of the early 2000s. In those days, the sales tax holiday was its own Black Friday, as shoppers clamored to save 7 percent.

"It's still good, not like those early days," said Pape, who was somewhat bewildered by the wild excitement of the first few sales tax holidays. "It's better than a normal day."