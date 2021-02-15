Local utility urges Sergeant Bluff residents to conserve energy

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The City of Sergeant Bluff Electric Department is urgently asking customers to cut down on their power and natural gas usage to mitigate the risk of potential power outages due to extreme cold weather and increased regional demand, according to a statement posted on the city's Facebook page Monday.

Customers are asked to lower their thermostats by 3 degrees, unplug unnecessary appliances, close fireplace dampers, and refrain from large appliance use as much as possible, the statement said.

The community's wholesale power supplier, the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska is a member of Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which oversees the power grid of an area stretching from Oklahoma to the Canadian border. SPP has declared Energy Emergency Alerts that remain in effect until further notice, according to the statement. Due to widespread and extreme cold, the statement said worsening conditions are creating energy deficiencies in the region and may lead to controlled service interruptions.

Additionally, extremely high demand is causing wholesale electricity and natural gas prices to skyrocket, according to the statement.

"Conservation efforts and immediately reducing demand in our region is in everyone's best interest. The City of Sergeant Bluff Electric Department appreciates our customers' assistance in conserving electricity and natural gas to help mitigate grid interruptions during these extremely cold conditions," the statement said.

