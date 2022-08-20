Long-time reenactors for Sgt. Floyd memorial events in Sioux City this weekend are motivated by love of history, sense of camaraderie

SIOUX CITY — Ames, Iowa, resident Dwight Peters owes plenty to the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment in Sioux City.

The 69-year-old retiree wasn't exactly a rugged outdoorsman before he joined reenactors for the August event more than 30 years ago. Now, the former Iowa Department of Transportation worker feels quite comfortable making his own gear and setting up a tent in the elements.

Of even greater importance, he actually met his wife while doing reenactment work in Onawa with a number of the same faces who show up in Sioux City year after year to commemorate the lone Corps of Discovery member, Sgt. Charles Floyd Jr., who died during the Lewis and Clark Expedition on Aug. 20, 1804, near the monument that now bears his name. Peters still remembers the "meet cute" with his wife, Terese, at the Lewis & Clark State Park ceremony.

"We did a cheesy little pageant on Saturday night. As I was walking down to the beach to take my place, I saw this attractive young lady sitting on the bank. I walked up and said 'hi'. She smiled at me and said 'hi' and I walked off the bank," Peters said.

Though Terese is unable to attend this year, Peters will be back as a reenactor at the Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to help visitors explore era-specific tents, look at equipment and uniforms from the time of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and come to a better understanding of the historical excursion which ran through Siouxland 218 years ago.

Along with the encampment, the Sergeant Floyd Burial Reenactment Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd Monument. Reenactors in full-dress uniform will re-create the burial of the only member of the expedition to die during their journey and members of the public are able to watch it all unfold.

Peters has portrayed Expedition member John Potts every year he has taken part. The motivation? Some of his ancestors bore the same last name as the German frontiersman who often served as a hunter in the Corps of Discovery.

"The coincidence was just too good," Peters said. Never mind that the actual Private Potts was tall, had dark hair and was still in his 20s when he enlisted while Peters is 5'6" and has blond hair. "They have to use a lot of imagination," he said.

On the first day of the encampment, Peters will awake before sunrise and don the wool uniform he has grown accustomed to over 30-plus years. Then he'll grab a hearty breakfast and make sure his relevant stations are ready for visitors.

"You know I enjoy this, otherwise I wouldn’t be wearing a wool coat in August," he joked.

Once people start coming in, Peters is there to guide them and to answer any questions, no matter how trivial, about the exploration efforts of folks like Lewis and Clark. In all of his time showing visitors around and fielding inquiries, there's one especially fond memory that comes to mind.

"I had a little girl, probably 5 or 6 years old, looking through the blacksmith area. I was working there and she asked to see everything. I took her around and explained everything and when I was all done she gave me a big hug and said 'thank you' and walked away," Peters said. "The blacksmith looked at me and said, 'Your wages are paid for the day.'"

Denny Leonard, a member of the local reenactors group who has been at it for decades as well, and is portraying Sgt. John Ordway for the 2022 festivities, said he cherishes those kinds of interactions, too, and also loves getting to combine something educational with something incredibly active.

"I always really enjoyed history and and growing up on the farm and hunting and fishing and camping and this is just a chance to do it as an adult," Leonard said.

Along with the Sioux City event, which this year will include the dedication of a historical marker at 10 a.m. Saturday on the riverfront, Leonard has also taken part in the Onawa festival where three full-scale replica boats were made and had a camp at a Yankton, South Dakota, archery shoot. In doing all that, Leonard said he has come to a greater appreciation of how tough things were in the past.

"Just the day-in, day-out," Leonard said. "And especially a river. You just can't help but get wet and muddy. And you can imagine going upstream, in 1804, and it's 14 hours a day of just a hard slog."

As he gets older, Peters has had to adjust to the specific slog brought on by reenactments.

"I sleep on a cot now instead of the hard ground," he said.

Some years the heat, or an uninvited rainstorm, is particularly unbearable.

And some of the reenactment friends he and Leonard made years ago are no longer around. Leonard said there will be less than 10 reenactors this year though anyone is welcome to join up for future years of the encampment.

But the campfire light that Peters and Leonard will sit and chat around after events are done hasn't dimmed one bit.