Longtime Asian community figure dies Wednesday of COVID-19 complications

SIOUX CITY -- Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen, a longtime figure in Sioux City's Asian communities, died Wednesday afternoon at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of complications of COVID-19. She was 87.
Tuyen Tran, who had been friends with Nguyen for many years, said she had been in fragile health for some time prior to her death. She had observed social distancing recommendations and avoided unnecessary social interactions, but nonetheless contracted the virus.
"She knew, with her age and with her condition, she know if she caught the virus, she'd be gone," Tran said. Nguyen began experiencing symptoms of the virus earlier this week.
Nguyen was born April 11, 1933 and grew up in Bentre, a community about 50 miles south of Saigon. During her teen years at Gialong - LeMyre de Villers High School in Saigon, she started on her teacher training and teaching career at the elementary level.
"In my country, the teacher is not only respected by the student, she is respected as a member of the community," Nguyen told the Journal in 2005. She earned a bachelor's degree in literature from the University of Saigon in 1966.
She lived in Malaysia around the time of the Vietnam War and immigrated to the United States in 1981. She was never married, and had no children.
She attended the University of Iowa, and in Sioux City she worked with agencies including the Mary J. Treglia Community House and Lutheran Social Services. Among a variety of other activities, Nguyen provided translating services and acted as a mentor.
"She (was) involved in all kinds of charity work," Tran recalled. "We're all going to miss her."
Sherry McGill, who hired Nguyen at Lutheran Social Services in the early 1990s, said Nguyen had many skills, including fluency in multiple languages. At Lutheran Social Services, Nguyen worked in refugee resettlement.
"I know that she loved her work. When she called me, not too long ago, she said it was really the golden years of all of her work life," McGill said of Nguyen's work with the refugees. "Just a tremendous gift of relationships with people. People had so much respect for her."
Earlier this year, when Nguyen was in the hospital for an unrelated ailment, a vast number of well-wishers came to see her.
"The nurse at the hospital, he asked me, 'Who is she?'" Tran said. "He said, 'I've worked here all these years, and I never, ever see any patient that has that many visitors.'"
In recognition of her many years serving the community, in 2016 Nguyen was recognized by the Celebrating Community Project with a bust depicting her. In 2019, she was recognized with a Woman of Excellence award.
"She is a woman who saw the good in every person that she had ever met," said the late George Youi Sayavong, who spoke at the ceremony in 2016. "She was born to serve."
Flora Lee, another longtime friend of Nguyen's, recalled "learning a great deal from her" and described her as "a force to be reckoned with."
"I just thought she was amazing," Lee said.
"Whatever people needed, she tried to assist them in achieving, or accessing, and if she couldn't provide it, she would be a conduit for the people that she was working with," she added.
