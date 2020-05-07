Longtime Asian community figure dies Wednesday of COVID-19 complications

She attended the University of Iowa, and in Sioux City she worked with agencies including the Mary J. Treglia Community House and Lutheran Social Services. Among a variety of other activities, Nguyen provided translating services and acted as a mentor.

"She (was) involved in all kinds of charity work," Tran recalled. "We're all going to miss her."

Sherry McGill, who hired Nguyen at Lutheran Social Services in the early 1990s, said Nguyen had many skills, including fluency in multiple languages. At Lutheran Social Services, Nguyen worked in refugee resettlement.

"I know that she loved her work. When she called me, not too long ago, she said it was really the golden years of all of her work life," McGill said of Nguyen's work with the refugees. "Just a tremendous gift of relationships with people. People had so much respect for her."

Earlier this year, when Nguyen was in the hospital for an unrelated ailment, a vast number of well-wishers came to see her.

"The nurse at the hospital, he asked me, 'Who is she?'" Tran said. "He said, 'I've worked here all these years, and I never, ever see any patient that has that many visitors.'"