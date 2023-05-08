SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- While flipping pancakes or sitting down for coffee, John Sanders Sr. was always listening and learning what issues mattered to the South Sioux City residents he represented.

A 27-year member of the South Sioux City Police Department who then served more than two decades on the South Sioux City Council, Sanders, 84, died Thursday.

The lifelong South Sioux City resident always was talking to people, finding out what was on their minds and bringing those concerns back to the council, said mayor Rod Koch.

"He'd come back with ideas," Koch said of Sanders' frequent coffee meetings. "His number one concern was his constituents. I always felt like John had the pulse of the people."

He told the Journal after his re-election in November those ongoing conversations were among his priorities as a councilman.

"I talk to people daily about any problems they might have or what they want to see happen," he said after winning a seat on the council for the sixth time.

At the time of his death, Sanders had served 24 years, and city administrator Lance Hedquist was there for all of them. The two went back longer than that, to Sanders' days as an officer with South Sioux City's police department, which Sanders joined in 1968 and worked up the ranks to captain before his retirement.

"John was a great individual and a great council member," Hedquist said. "He definitely listened to the citizens and liked new ideas."

After his retirement, Sanders, an Army veteran, worked for the U.S. Marshals Service in the Sioux City federal building for 18 years and was elected to the city council. Sanders told the Journal he decided to run for office because he wanted to continue serving the city's residents.

"When I got done with the police department, I said, 'I think I'm going to run for council. I want to be involved with the city yet,'" Sanders said. "Most of the ones I talked to said, 'You'll never get elected. They won't elect a cop to a job like that.' I, then, more so, wanted to prove them wrong, so I ran. I've been in there five terms."

For 44 years, Sanders also owned John's Pancake Co., now run by his son John Jr., making pancakes and sausage at numerous fundraisers and other events throughout the area, allowing him to meet more people and, as usual, talk and listen to them. His menu was simple, Koch said, typical of Sanders' ability to put citizens' concerns into plain words everyone could understand.

"John was just a guy who really knew the city of South Sioux City. He was really an advocate, and I respected that about him," said Koch, who in coming weeks will nominate someone to complete Sanders' term, subject to council approval.

Sanders is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judith; their daughter, Jennifer; son, John Jr.; and two granddaughters.

A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City.