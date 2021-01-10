Longtime handbell choir leader, 93, surprised Sunday with a song dedicated to her

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tasker, who retired from her director's position when she was 90, remains probably the most visible figure of the Twelfth Night festival -- yet she was one of the few people kept in the dark about the surprise song.

"How did you do this? How did you be so sneaky?" Tasker asked.

"We lie well. We had a good mentor," Nelson joked.

Tasker launched Twelfth Night decades ago at Morningside Presbyterian -- over the years it grew to incorporate as many as 15 separate church handbell choirs, though at present there are only five participating churches. In recent years the show has been performed at Morningside College, though it was held in various places over the years.

Tasker ruminated at length about the venues that have hosted Twelfth Night and the logistical challenges of each location -- the place that had many bleacher steps to traipse up and down, the place where pews had to be moved out to accommodate the show, the place that charged a fee to use the space, which necessitated passing the plate (she was not exactly pleased with that state of affairs).