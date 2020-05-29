Longtime Journal food editor shares her favorite recipes (*spoiler alert: not for diet-conscious)

From her Bowling Green, Kentucky, kitchen, Marcia Poole was keeping a nearly 50-year-old family recipe alive.
The longtime Sioux City Journal food editor was teaching granddaughters Cesca and Luna on the proper way to make a hearty Chicken Divan.
"My mom started making our family this main dish in the early '70s," Poole, who moved away from Sioux City in 2019 to be closer to family, recalled. "None of us ever discovered where she found the recipe but we knew it used frozen broccoli, one can of cheddar cheese soup, one can of cream of mushroom soup and one cup of real mayonnaise, none of that low-fat stuff."
"Plus you had to call it Chicken Die-van as opposed to its proper pronunciation," she remembered with a laugh. "Mom never did learn the right way to say Divan."
That certainly didn't matter much. Not when Poole's mom was making wonderful mid-20th century comfort food.
Were such meals made from scratch? Sometimes, but usually not. Were they figure-friendly? Almost never. The food was always yummy, though.
"Mom's Chicken Divan started off with a layer of cooked broccoli as a base, followed by a layer of cooked chicken breasts cut into bite-sized pieces and, then, a layer of calorie-packed sauce," Poole said. "Add button mushrooms, shredded cheese and breadcrumbs and you have a comfort food casserole that can feed a family."
MIDGE'S CHICKEN DIVAN
INGREDIENTS
Five cups, cooked chicken breasts, boned, skinned and cut in large pieces
One 16-ounce bag, frozen broccoli spears or cuts, cooked and drained
One 10.75-ounce can, cheddar cheese soup
One 10.75-ounce can, cream of mushroom soup
One cup, mayonnaise (not low-fat)
Eight ounces, fresh or canned mushrooms, sliced
Two tablespoons, margarine or butter
Four to six ounces, shredded cheddar cheese
One-half cup, breadcrumbs
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 250 degrees, Sautee mushroom slices in margarine or butter. Remove from pan. Brown breadcrumbs in the same pan. Set aside. Combine soups and mayo, mixing well. Spread drained broccoli on the bottom of a 9x12 baking pan. Distribute chicken pieces evenly over broccoli. Spread the soup and mayonnaise mixture over chicken. Top with a layer if shredded cheddar, then, the mushroom slices and, finally, bread crumbs. Bake uncovered for about 50 minutes.
As the Journal's principal "foodie," Poole was always in charge of the paper's annual cookbook.
"Every September, we'd ask readers to send in their favorite recipes," she explained. "Being selected to share their family recipes in the cookbook was like winning the lottery for many home cooks."
That's because the cookbook -- which was published as a newspaper insert from the late 1950s until 2000 -- became a keepsake that was continually referenced.
However, compiling comfort food recipes was, at times, controversial.
This was true whenever Poole included a loosemeat tavern recipe.
"Sioux City's Ye Olde Tavern (now Garden Cafe) has always been credited with making the very first loosemeat tavern," she said with a laugh. "Every time we'd have a tavern recipe, readers would complain that Ye Olde Tavern did it differently or that their own family recipe was better or more authentic."
TAVERN SANDWICHES
INGREDIENTS
One small onion, diced in one-half cup of water
One-half cup, ketchup
One-quarter teaspoon, salt
One-quarter teaspoon, pepper
One-quarter teaspoon, chili powder
One pound, ground beef
One teaspoon, mustard
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine diced onions, ketchup, pepper and chili powder. Bring to a boil. Add ground beef and cook for five minute while breaking up the beef. Add mustard. Stir well. Serve on buns.
Back in the day, every church, club or service organizations published its own cookbook, featuring hearty meals designed to fill bellies for not a lot of bucks.
"The Midwest was especially known for its comfort food," Poole said. "We sure loved our Jell-O salads, Fruit Ambrosia, Tater Tot Hot Dishes and Ketchup-smothered meatloaf."
However, if company was coming, why not try something a bit fancier.
BEEFY SHEPHERD'S PIE
INGREDIENTS
One pound, ground beef
One medium onion, chopped
One jar, mushroom or beef gravy
One-and-one half cup, frozen peas and carrots
One-fourth teaspoon, pepper
Two-to-three cups, prepared mashed potatoes, warmed
Two tablespoons, shredded Parmesan cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and onion. Cook and break into crumbles while stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon, pouring off the drippings. Return beef to skillet while stirring in gravy, peas and carrots. Season with pepper. Spoon in the beef mixture into a two-quart baking dish. Top with potatoes, spreading it evenly. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake in a 450 degree oven for 25-30 minutes or until it becomes bubbly and the cheese starts to brown.
Over the years, Poole said she's seen the trend toward moving away from home-cooked meals.
"Families are busy, I get it," she said. "Convenience foods, take-out foods and home deliveries are so much easier."
But such foods don't come with family histories.
Poole knows her granddaughters appreciate learning a bit about their heritage by cooking their great-grandma's Chicken Divan.
"We remember those meals because they weren't something thrown into a microwave," she explained. "Even though there were short cuts, you still had to make a commitment."
Still, every family loved its comfort food recipes, in spite of the calories.
"Those recipes filled our stomachs," Poole said. "They also filled us with a feeling of tender togetherness."
That's because Poole could tell Cesca and Luna about their great-grandmother, a nurse, and great-grandpa, who was a flight surgeon who served in Europe during World War II.
"Food is nourishment but it can bring a slice to normalcy to our lives through fun stories, laughs and appreciation for simply being together," she said.
