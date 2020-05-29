Longtime Journal food editor shares her favorite recipes (*spoiler alert: not for diet-conscious)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

From her Bowling Green, Kentucky, kitchen, Marcia Poole was keeping a nearly 50-year-old family recipe alive.

The longtime Sioux City Journal food editor was teaching granddaughters Cesca and Luna on the proper way to make a hearty Chicken Divan.

"My mom started making our family this main dish in the early '70s," Poole, who moved away from Sioux City in 2019 to be closer to family, recalled. "None of us ever discovered where she found the recipe but we knew it used frozen broccoli, one can of cheddar cheese soup, one can of cream of mushroom soup and one cup of real mayonnaise, none of that low-fat stuff."

"Plus you had to call it Chicken Die-van as opposed to its proper pronunciation," she remembered with a laugh. "Mom never did learn the right way to say Divan."

That certainly didn't matter much. Not when Poole's mom was making wonderful mid-20th century comfort food.

Were such meals made from scratch? Sometimes, but usually not. Were they figure-friendly? Almost never. The food was always yummy, though.